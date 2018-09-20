Zacks: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Given $7.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AgroFresh Solutions an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGFS. BidaskClub upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

AGFS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.74. 5,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. acquired 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,107,574 shares of company stock worth $7,177,315. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 399,393 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 18,431,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,206,000 after purchasing an additional 253,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,377 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.