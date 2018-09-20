Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,942 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 3,766,986 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,482,116 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

YUMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

