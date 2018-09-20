Yelp (YELP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Aegis cut Yelp to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.92.

YELP opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 706.00, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31. Yelp has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.26 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $580,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 203.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5,612.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,524 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 223.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

