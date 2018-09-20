XL Group Ltd (XL) Stake Raised by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of XL Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. XL Group accounts for 2.5% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in XL Group were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in XL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in XL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of XL stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. XL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. equities analysts predict that XL Group Ltd will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.78%.

About XL Group

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products.

