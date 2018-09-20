Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,514 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In related news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,396.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $103,885.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,943 shares of company stock worth $1,693,880. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.