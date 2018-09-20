XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie Sells 49,584 Shares

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 49,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $152,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,809,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,069.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
W Thorpe Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 10th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 29,603 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $97,985.93.
- On Friday, August 10th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 9,809 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,137.91.
- On Wednesday, August 8th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 15,792 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $62,694.24.
- On Friday, August 3rd, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 62,524 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $248,845.52.
- On Tuesday, July 31st, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 11,875 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $52,843.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $2.76 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.80.
XBiotech Company Profile
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
