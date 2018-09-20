XBiotech Inc (XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie Sells 49,584 Shares

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 49,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $152,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,809,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,069.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

W Thorpe Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 29,603 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $97,985.93.

On Friday, August 10th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 9,809 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,137.91.

On Wednesday, August 8th, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 15,792 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $62,694.24.

On Friday, August 3rd, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 62,524 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $248,845.52.

On Tuesday, July 31st, W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 11,875 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $52,843.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $2.76 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $931,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 479.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 47.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

