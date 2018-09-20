WPX Energy Inc (WPX) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

Shares of WPX opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $108,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

