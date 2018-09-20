Workhorse Group (WKHS) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Workhorse Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Workhorse Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $10.85 million -$41.21 million -1.00 Workhorse Group Competitors $62.45 billion $3.07 billion 14.40

Workhorse Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Workhorse Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Workhorse Group Competitors 534 1443 1753 114 2.38

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 328.13%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group’s peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -403.52% -1,564.64% -234.42% Workhorse Group Competitors -12.99% -53.52% -5.16%

Summary

Workhorse Group peers beat Workhorse Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

