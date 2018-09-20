WMIH (WMIH) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WMIH to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WMIH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 136.00 WMIH Competitors $4.31 billion $615.35 million 17.96

WMIH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WMIH and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 188 773 1012 48 2.46

WMIH currently has a consensus target price of $1.66, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.68%. Given WMIH’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

WMIH competitors beat WMIH on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

