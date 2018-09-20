Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) PT Lowered to $6.00

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 12,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,622. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 58,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.