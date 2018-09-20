WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 48,924 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,924 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.59.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

