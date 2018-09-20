WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 44,872 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,353,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,546,000 after buying an additional 385,929 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 144,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 138,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 112,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $784,973.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,479.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

