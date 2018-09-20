Whirlpool (WHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $121.12

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.12 and last traded at $122.24, with a volume of 39721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

