WeTrust (TRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,473.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $67,473.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00277844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00153677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.06426106 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

