Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Westport Fuel regularly launches products to boost sales, except for investing in technologies with future growth prospects. The launch of Westport HPDI 2.0 in 2017 offers an environmentally friendly robust performance of heavy-duty trucks. This has partly contributed to the company’s positive adjusted EBITDA in second-quarter 2018. Further, the company undertakes investments, acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge non-core businesses. In July, it sold its Italy-based compressed natural gas compressor business to Snam S.p.A. for gross proceeds of €12.3 million. Also, in the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, technological developments, without any partnership funding might add to the company’s costs. Also, raised tariffs on raw materials will add its costs further. Addition of such costs might hamper the company’s profit margin.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $430.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $342,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 229.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 657,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 457,780 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 330,047 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

