Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Digital Ally (DGLY)

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

“We remain encouraged by these developments, as we view them as validation of the strength DGLY’s intellectual property. We trim our estimates marginally, as the patent infringement cases have been impacting the company’s topline estimates. However, we remain upbeat on the company’s prospects. We maintain our $5 PT.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Digital Ally from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Ally from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 81,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,354. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.95. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 1,999.82% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. equities analysts predict that Digital Ally will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

