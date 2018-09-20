Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of WLKP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.05. 2,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The company has a market cap of $810.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.41 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.4088 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 323,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 951,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.