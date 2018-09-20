West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) Insider Christopher Virostek Purchases 600 Shares

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) insider Christopher Virostek purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.97 per share, with a total value of C$47,382.00.

Shares of WFT stock traded down C$1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$77.50. 771,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,581. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$70.64 and a 52-week high of C$97.99.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported C$5.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 31.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$112.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$97.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

