Wells Fargo & Co Raises DTE Energy (DTE) Price Target to $118.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.10. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $45,790.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,057. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $7,794,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,598,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7,505.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 56,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

