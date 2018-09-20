Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target to $69.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLAY. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $63.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

In related news, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,600 shares of company stock worth $7,758,665 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

