Weibo Corp (WB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. Weibo posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

NASDAQ WB opened at $75.91 on Thursday. Weibo has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Weibo by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Weibo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Weibo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

