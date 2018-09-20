Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lancashire (LRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lancashire (LON: LRE):

9/12/2018 – Lancashire had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/7/2018 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 667 ($8.69) to GBX 693 ($9.03). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.38) price target on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Lancashire had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 690 ($8.99) price target on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Lancashire was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Lancashire was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Lancashire had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 613.50 ($7.99) on Thursday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.50 ($10.08).

Get Lancashire Holdings Limited alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.