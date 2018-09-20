Wedbush Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,808,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,453,000 after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,153,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,528 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

