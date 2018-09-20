Wedbush Increases Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Price Target to $16.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.63% and a negative net margin of 276.81%. equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $46,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $169,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 266.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

