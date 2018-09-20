WealthTrust Fairport LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $293.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.49 and a 52 week high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

