WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 169.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,756 shares of company stock worth $14,739,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

