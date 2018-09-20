WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Total System Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

