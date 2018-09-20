Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 478,673 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,570 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,443. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

