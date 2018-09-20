Watsco Inc (WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. ValuEngine raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Longbow Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.21. 189,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.72. Watsco has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

