Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.53. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.76 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 37.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.