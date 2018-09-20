Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,943,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,668,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,194,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after buying an additional 417,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $624,899,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,449.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,990,876 shares of company stock valued at $577,309,965. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America set a $98.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

