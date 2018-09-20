Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,148,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,189,715,000 after acquiring an additional 771,307 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,875,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,699,000 after acquiring an additional 320,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,124,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $531,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,119 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

