Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

WBA stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

