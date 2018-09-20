Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Receives $20.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

WDR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,004. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $295.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 19,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $400,517.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

