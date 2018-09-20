Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes $20.60 Million Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,471,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in USA Technologies by 53.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in USA Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,382,000 after acquiring an additional 337,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of USAT opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $642.01 million, a P/E ratio of -497.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. USA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.