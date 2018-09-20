Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Position in WEX Inc (WEX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of WEX worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 86.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.05, for a total transaction of $782,099.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,565.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $702,046.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

