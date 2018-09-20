Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Invests $14.99 Million in SendGrid Inc (SEND)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 565,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,989,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.22% of SendGrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SendGrid by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SendGrid by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in SendGrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,842,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SendGrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SendGrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEND stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. SendGrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.79.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. analysts expect that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEND shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SendGrid from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $593,976.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $450,802.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $2,553,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

