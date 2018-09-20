Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $17.27 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $205.40 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $161.50 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.4999 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Argus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

