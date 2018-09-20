Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $16 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795,970 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Home Bancshares worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

