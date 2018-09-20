Vulcan Materials (VMC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

VMC stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. 1,178,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 90.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 160.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

