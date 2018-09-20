Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,216,000 after purchasing an additional 292,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,108,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,806,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 702,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 617,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,308,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,324 shares of company stock worth $4,504,045 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.85 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

