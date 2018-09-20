Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.37 Million Stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,835 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Malibu Boats worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 95,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $5,068,967.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $737,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,823 shares of company stock worth $11,390,169 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $41.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

MBUU opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.65 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

