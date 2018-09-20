Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale set a €216.00 ($251.16) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €194.08 ($225.67).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €153.22 ($178.16) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

