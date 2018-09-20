Vodafone Group (VOD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. ValuEngine lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

VOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 326,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,738. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.