Vodafone Group (VOD) Given New GBX 243 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 253 ($3.30) to GBX 243 ($3.17) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.95 ($3.06).
LON:VOD opened at GBX 168.12 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.12).
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.