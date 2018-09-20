Vodafone Group (VOD) Given New GBX 243 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 253 ($3.30) to GBX 243 ($3.17) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 234.95 ($3.06).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 168.12 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.12).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 180,182 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £297,300.30 ($387,261.04). Also, insider Vittorio Colao sold 955,749 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £1,739,463.18 ($2,265,811.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 236,564 shares of company stock worth $39,189,442.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

