Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,835,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 223,903 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 704,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15,483.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 620,572 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 478,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of -0.21. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $528.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.54 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

