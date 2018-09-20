Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

