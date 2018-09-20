Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) PT Set at $43.00 by Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given a $43.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 118.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VKTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $641.76 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.86.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

