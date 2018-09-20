Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Laidlaw increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.86. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 524.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 413,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,267.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

