Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 518,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,189,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,732 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

